Fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some Dutch plants, CEO says

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some of its Dutch production capacity following maintenance, while other plants remain shut amid a surge in the cost of natural gas, a key ingredient, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Yara in September said it was curtailing its European ammonia output due to the costly gas situation.

"We have started up some of the plants and fertiliser prices have also gone up, but when all is said, this has consequences that worry me," Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"It means more expensive products for farmers in the first place and later on more expensive food for people," he said.

These surging costs for farmers are stoking concerns about already high food prices at a time when consumers are seeing some of the steepest inflation since the 1990s and people around the world continue to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic.

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack described the price surge over such a short period as “unprecedented”.

His organisation has calculated that an average dairy farm would see total costs per farm go from €146,500 in 2020 to an estimated €159,000 by 2022 — an average rise of €12,500 or approximately 8.5pc.

Bobby Miller of the Grain Growers Association said at €700/t for nitrogen and €780/ €800 for compound fertiliser, tillage farmers are looking at a €200-plus increase per acre in the cost of growing winter barley and wheat.

He said when price rises for seed and chemicals is included, at least €65 per tonne will be added to input costs.

The IFA is calling on the European Commission to immediately address the dysfunctional fertiliser market in Europe where manufacturers control production and farmers face spiralling fertiliser input costs.

It says anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Commission on some fertilisers have removed any meaningful competition from the market and left farmers facing some of the highest fertiliser prices globally.

Additional reporting from Reuters