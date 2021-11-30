Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some Dutch plants, CEO says

Fertiliser markets are seeing unprecedented supply shocks and record prices. Expand

Close

Fertiliser markets are seeing unprecedented supply shocks and record prices.

Fertiliser markets are seeing unprecedented supply shocks and record prices.

Fertiliser markets are seeing unprecedented supply shocks and record prices.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some of its Dutch production capacity following maintenance, while other plants remain shut amid a surge in the cost of natural gas, a key ingredient, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Yara in September said it was curtailing its European ammonia output due to the costly gas situation.

Most Watched

Privacy