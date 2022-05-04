Farming

Fertiliser giants warn supply snarls to linger beyond this year

A local farm worker unloads Ukrainian-made fertiliser from a truck to use on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter Expand

A local farm worker unloads Ukrainian-made fertiliser from a truck to use on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jen Skerritt

The world's top fertiliser makers see supply disruptions that have thrown the market into chaos likely extending beyond 2022.

Fertiliser prices have soared to all-time highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Belarus threw a massive chunk of the world's supply into disarray. The sanctions have the potential to create more long-lasting impacts as it will take time to rebuild the region's export capacity and buyers look for supplies from alternative sources, Nutrien Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said.

