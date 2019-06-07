Fermanagh farmer rescued after collapse while mixing slurry

A farmer required medical attention after he was overcome by fumes while mixing slurry.

The man, aged in his 70s, was rescued by another man aged in his 40s who found him collapsed in a shed on his Lisnaskea property at around lunchtime on Thursday.

Emergency services were sent to the scene just after midday.

Both men were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Two cows in the shed at the time were overcome by the fumes and died.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) urged farmers to take the necessary precautions during slurry mixing.

“We would like to remind the farming community to ensure that the mixing of slurry is carried out in well ventilated spaces. Stay out of the shed for 30 minutes after starting mixing or after moving or re-directing the pump; try to mix on a windy day," an NIFRS spokesman said.

