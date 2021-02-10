Fears of farm medicine price hikes remain as standoff over new EU law change intensifies

There are fears that the cost of veterinary medicine will soar

“Time is running out" to reach a policy solution on how the Department of Agriculture will implement looming EU regulatory changes on the supply of veterinary medicines, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has warned.

In an address to the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, ICOS urged the Department to decide on a policy that’s “best for Ireland” and to not delegate responsibility to other stakeholders whom, the society claimed, “could create a legal framework that will only enrich one profession”.

Warnings were also sounded regarding the potentially “damaging” impact of the regulations on the competitiveness and sustainability of the entire food production chain.

Under the new regulations, from January 2022, vets will need to write a prescription for farmers to get antiparasitics (eg doses for treating worms / liver fluke) for livestock. Currently hundreds of trained “Responsible Persons” provide a similar farm drug supply service to farmers at more than 900 licensed merchant and co-op stores and 300 pharmacies nationwide.

CEO TJ Flanagan outlined that ICOS has long been involved in the development of the regulatory regime for animal remedies in Ireland – from the 1999 report of the Irish Medicines Board recommending that access to intramammary antibiotics should be on the basis of informed choice, to the 2007 EU animal remedies regulations that formally recognised the status of a co-op mastitis control programme.

“These regulations provided the exemption for antiparasitics, to allow them to stay prescription-free on the basis that there was, at the time, no evidence of the development of resistance in cattle.

“We are now faced with a new challenge, with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) recommending that antiparasitics can no longer avail of the aforementioned exemption, due to the proven evidence of resistance to anthelmintics in cattle, first demonstrated on Teagasc farms.

“This will result in these medicines becoming prescription-only. And members of the committee should be in no doubt that shifting this group of medicines from the current merchant and co-op route of supply to ‘prescription-only’ will result in a significant shift in sales from co-ops and merchants to vets.”

Such a move, he said, would result in economic loss and an undermining of the economic basis for the provision of a stores network, and a substantial increase in cost for the end user.

Mr Flanagan continued: “Co-ops don’t want to sell more medicines; they want to sell less medicines, but they want to be able to sell those medicines to their members.

"The footfall in small rural branches generated by animal health products is an important part of the mix, and if it were to be lost, there is no doubt that branches will close.

“The simplest solution to this change would be to investigate the potential to extend the right to prescribe to the ‘Responsible Persons’ who currently work in co-ops and merchants (as provided for in the Directive).

"We need to substantially enhance the data gathering and controls associated with this, so that we can reduce usage, halt the development of resistance, and protect these valuable medicines,” he said.

ICOS representatives – which also included John O’Gorman Dairy Committee chair and Ray Doyle Environment and Livestock Services executive – contended that the Department and the EU Commission have, so far, firmly rejected this proposition.

"Pending a definitive view from the Attorney General’s office, we need to prepare contingencies.

“The co-ops have shown great leadership to drive down the usage of dry cow tubes, in particular. Using the mastitis control programme we have seen substantial reductions in sales of dry cow tubes, the move towards selective dry cow therapy, as well as many co-ops banning the usage of critically important antibiotics.

“We accept that substantial changes will need to occur with respect to the mechanics of prescribing, but the concept of a specialist or consultant vet, working out of a co-op lab, with access to milk recording data, bulk milk data, sensitivity data, and detailed reports on dairy hygiene and other audits, continues to be robust and scientifically sound.”

It was highlighted too that the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has, to date, rejected the “co-op specialist vet concept”.

“We’re calling on the Department to recognise the strategic importance of the co-ops, large and small, in animal health, and to ensure that the Veterinary Council does not exceed its remit in this regard.”

Three options

Mr Doyle explained that the Irish dairy, beef and sheep industry depends heavily on having a suite of anti-parasitic products that are effective.

“The committee needs to be made aware that the Department has delegated the design of a new Prescription Only Medicine (POM) prescribing regime to the VCI.

“In our discussions with the Department they insisted that ICOS meets directly with the VCI to air our concerns on creating a practical, transparent, fair and internationally defendable prescribing regime for POM products for food producing animals.

“At a recent meeting between the VCI and ICOS they publicly expressed their view that the current legal method of using data to assist veterinary prescriptions cannot be allowed in the absence of a costly clinical visit which cannot on its own diagnose clinical and sub-clinical disease of certain mastitis and anthelminthic conditions.

"But data assisted diagnosis can in isolation detect these infections even before they affect animal productivity let alone welfare” he said.

Mr Doyle outlined that increasingly data is being used in all aspects of human and veterinary diagnosis - including on farm where the use of robotic milking has “empowered farmers” in consultation with the vets to intervene early in treating animals.

“Our overall national usage of antibiotics has increased which must have been as a direct result of antibiotics being prescribed and supplied via the vet-only channel, which relies almost entirely on costly clinical visits as per the Veterinary Council guidance.

"This clearly hasn’t worked in driving down antibiotic usage, but the VCI is adamant it should be the only route prescriptions are generated on.

“Dairygold – one of Ireland’s largest co-ops – has reduced its sales of antibiotic dry cow tubes by 35pc over the last 10 years and increased its sales of simple teat sealers in the same timeframe by 64pc.

“It’s not in the interests of co-ops to increase sales of antibiotics, anthelminthics and anti-parasitics, but it is in the co-ops’ and farmers’ interests that they can deliver them in a timely and cost-effective manner to all farmers, when required.

“The use of multiple data sources through laboratory, on-farm dairy advisors and co-op vets has delivered for Ireland and must be allowed to continue,” he said.

Finally, Mr Doyle highlighted three possible options available to Ireland to resolve this issue between now and January 2022 when the EU regulation must be transposed into Irish law.

“The status quo remains regarding point of sale of anthelminthics, intra-mammary and anti-parasitic drugs via co-op branches, independent merchants and pharmacies, whereby responsible persons are allowed to generate prescriptions for all anti-parasitic products.

“Prescriptions are generated via co-op and private merchant vets to farmers when they are part of an overall herd health plan – and generated on accurate data decisions for select drug types and ruminant species, remotely without a clinical visit.

“Or a break on the dispensing and prescribing links occurs to align with current best human practice and indeed several other competing EU countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Italy.

"These have done so with their farmed animal prescriptions for maximum transparency and least market disruption,” he concluded.

