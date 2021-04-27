Farming

Fears grow over ‘two-tier’ system in CAP reforms on land eligibility

Minister rejects claims that hill farmers could lose payments under new land status standard

Concerns are being raised over the new land status standard, “GAEC 2”.

Margaret Donnelly and Claire Mc Cormack

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has rejected claims that a ‘two-tier’ land eligibility system for payments could emerge under the new CAP or that some land could lose its agricultural status.

A new land status standard — ‘GAEC 2’, which aims to protect carbon-rich soils including wetland and peatland areas — is set to be implemented under CAP reforms from 2023.

