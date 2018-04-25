Fears for 'thin' cows as nightmare spring continues for farmers

Fodder shortage hit farmers are set to get no respite this week as Met Eireann are forecasting frost, hail, thunder and temperatures as low as 0C.

Farmers will be counting the costs of mounting feed and forage bills for months to come.

Vets and AI technicians looking towards the breeding season for cow herds have warned there may be a costly knock-on impact. Tipperary-based vet Eamon O'Connell said that in some cases cows were "thin", and that a good body condition score was vital ahead of breeding. "We are expecting a lot of repeats from the first service. It will affect compact calving; there will be more empty cows and later calving," he said.

Meanwhile, Agri-advisors have raised concerns about the pressures being placed on tillage farmers with the volume of work left to be completed due to the late spring. George Ramsbottom urged farmers to reach out to each other and talk about their heavy workloads and the financial costs of the harsh winter.

Gordon Warren from Rosdillig, Co Carlow.Photo Roger Jones.