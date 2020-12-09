Farming

Fears among Kerry farmers over increased hare-poaching heightened after alleged assault

Close

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the alleged assault. (stock photo)

Sinead Kelleher

There are rising fears among farmers and landowners over increased hare-poaching around South Kerry, which has now led to an alleged assault on a man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí have confirmed to The Kerryman that they are investigating the alleged assault that is understood to have occurred when he confronted hare-poachers on his land, at the weekend.

The group of men fled the scene after throwing a rock at the man, when he came out of his house, resulting in him receiving a cut that had to be stitched.

