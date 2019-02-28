FBD fears farmers will drop insurance cover due to Brexit cash-flow problems

"That's a nightmare scenario and a crash-out situation where the whole country is very impacted," Fiona Muldoon told the Irish Independent.

"It's a risk," she said. "I watch what's going on in Westminster in horror - the risks they're taking with their own economy and then the impact it will have on people in Ireland who did not vote for it and who don't want it. We're certainly hoping that sense will prevail." But Ms Muldoon insisted the insurance company - which counts a large number of farmers among its shareholders and customers - will continue to do what it can to support them as the UK leaves the EU. She warned investors yesterday that a doomsday no-deal Brexit could severely hit farmers' cashflow.

"We're very attuned to the risks, and we would certainly hope that it doesn't come to that, but you have to say, given the omnishambles in the UK, that we couldn't discount a crash-out Brexit and WTO [World Trade Organisation] tariffs," said Ms Muldoon. She said that the "name of the game" for FBD will be watching whether farms in particular become "so hard hit cashflow-wise" that they might end up going uninsured in a hard-Brexit scenario.