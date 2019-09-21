Father-of-five who raised more than €50,000 for children's hospital named AXA Farm Hero

A FATHER-OF-FIVE who raised over €50,000 for a children's hospital has been named the AXA Farm Hero.

Eugene O’Neill, a dairy farmer from Bracknagh in Co Offaly, was praised as someone who "goes above and beyond" in his local community and was awarded €10,000.

Eugene was named as the winner of the prestigious competition by Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show on Friday night for his tireless efforts to raise much-needed funds for Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin (previously known as Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin).

He explained that he was inspired to give back after his own son was treated there in 2010.

Supported by locals one of his key efforts was a Tractor Run that he launched in 2013.

Christy Doherty, Head of Farm at AXA, said: "An AXA Farm Hero is someone who goes out of their way to help their neighbour and their community.

"The rural community in Ireland is hugely supportive of one another and we want to recognise those people and the time and energy they give to helping others.

"The nominations for this award really shone a light on the inspiring farmers and farm families across the country."

Online Editors