Father of 10 and well-known builder dies in digger accident

Tributes have been paid to popular and well-known east Clare builder and farmer, Pat O’Connor, who died in a workplace accident.

A father of 10, Mr O’Connor (71) died as a result of crush injuries he received while carrying out maintenance work on a mini digger near his home in the Magherabawn area of Feakle.

Insp David Finnerty of Killaloe Garda Station said yesterday that Gardai are treating the fatality as a “tragic accident”. Mr O’Connor’s death brings to 17 the number of people who have lost their lives in workplace accidents to date this year with agriculture accounting for six of those fatalities.

Accident took place in the Magherabawn area of Feakle, Clare. Image: Google Maps.

It is understood that Mr O’Connor’s body was discovered by a family relative in the early hours of Tuesday morning after he failed to return to his home from carrying out the repairs. Mr O’Connor celebrated his 71st birthday in March of this year and was well known in the building industry in Co Clare and through his construction firm, built the private Sean Dun housing estate in Ennis and also completed a number of local authority housing schemes.