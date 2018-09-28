Father killed by falling tree in freak accident while working on his farm

A father of one who lost his life in a "freak" farming accident yesterday morning has been named locally as Declan Gohery.

The 47-year-old was using a digger on his pig farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, about 8.30am when he was hit by a falling tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, with two inspectors called to the site in the subsequent hours after the incident.

It's understood that Mr Gohery is survived by his wife and teenage daughter. Local councillor Michael O'Meara described his neighbour as a "loving and extremely hard-working man".