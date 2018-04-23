Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
A farmer in his 70s died this weekend, after an incident involving a tractor and trailer in Co. Cavan.
Gardai are investigating a farming accident which occurred on Saturday, April 21, near Cootehill Co Cavan.
A male in his 70s was brought to Cavan General Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The Health and Safety Authority has have een notified and are investigating also.
The man and his son were moving a trailer with a tractor when the incident happened on Saturday. It's understood that both men were out of the tractor when the father was struck by the trailer.
Earlier this month, a man in his late 60s has been killed in a farming accident in Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and it's understood that he was attacked by a recently calved cow.
24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.