'Farms put at risk' by 18-month delay in promised changes to Fair Deal scheme

Fresh disruption on way: Farmers protesting in Dublin last November. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Farmers are demanding an urgent meeting over the status of planned changes to the Fair Deal scheme.

IFA president Joe Healy, who has written to Junior Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly asking for the meeting, said the Government approved the proposal to introduce a three-year cap on productive assets where a family member commits to working the asset in July 2018.

"However, 18 months later we are still waiting for the Bill to be drafted," he said.

He said it must be published as a matter of urgency and introduced in the Oireachtas during this session.

The current system requires farm families and small business owners to set aside 7.5pc of the value of their land annually to fund a place in a nursing home.

Under the plan, this will be capped at three years.

Caroline Farrell, IFA farm family and social affairs chair, said farm families had been waiting too long for this amendment and with each passing month the viability of family farms is being undermined.

"The Government must give a commitment to backdate the proposed three-year cap to July 2018 when it was approved by the Government and agree to pay back contributions to the cost of care to all farmers that satisfy the three-year cap as of that date," she said, adding families must not be financially penalised as a result of delays in the legislative drafting process.

The Government has said the changes to the scheme would come into effect as soon as the legislative process was successfully completed.

"The department will progress this as quickly as possible - however, the timeline for completion of the legislation will also depend on how it passes through the Houses," Mr Daly said recently.

"In the meantime, engagements with the office of the Attorney General will continue with a view to progressing the legislative development process.

"It is intended that this proposed policy change, the three-year cap, will be extended to eligible existing participants in long-term residential care so that they are not disadvantaged, but that there would be no retrospective recoupment of contributions for those who have paid contributions over and above the three-year period," he added.

Meanwhile the group of farmers who held tractor protests in Dublin before Christmas are planning what they describe as a "massive demonstration" in the capital this week.

Gardaí are aware of the planned protest and will be liaising with the organisers. Details of a traffic plan will be issued tomorrow.

The beef protesters have confirmed they intend to return to the streets of Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday.

Previous protests caused huge disruption in the city centre with a significant number of streets closed.

"Our role at such events is to facilitate lawful protest while protecting the rights of others to do their lawful work/activities safely," said a spokesperson.

In a statement, the protesters said their main issue was the price of beef.

"After the Beef Taskforce meeting, it has become clear that the taskforce is fast becoming a talking shop designed to pacify farmers' concerns without any intention from the Government or the meat industry to solve this impasse," they said.

Irish Independent

