Thursday 7 June 2018

'Farming was his life' - Shock at second farming tragedy in Waterford area in just over a year

Kilrossanty Co. Waterford. Image: Google maps
Kilrossanty Co. Waterford. Image: Google maps

Ryan Nugent

A man in his late 50s has died in a farming accident has been named locally as Maurice Coffey.

The accident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Coffey is understood to have died after being crushed against a wall by a tractor, as he was clearing silage on his farm in Kilrossanty.

It is understood he was alone at the time of the accident. His body was found at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The HSA is carrying out an investigation into the accident.

A friend of Mr Coffey told the Irish Independent that "farming was his life" and described him as a quiet man.

His death is the second farming tragedy in the area in just over a year. James Keane died last year in the nearby area of Kilmacthomas when his tractor overturned.

Safety

Irish Cattle and Sheep Association rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has highlighted that it’s a busy time on farms and there are increased numbers of tractors and other farm machinery using the roads.

Patience as well as extreme caution must be exercised by everybody using the roads,” he said.

Mr Sherlock also implored farmers to pay close attention to farm safety.

“Silage cutting and slurry spreading are in full swing and farms are a hive of activity

“We are asking farmers to think about safety at all times and never to take unnecessary risks where machinery and equipment are concerned.

“Slurry gas is also a silent killer and extremely dangerous. Slatted tank agitating points should not be left open for any longer than necessary.

“Farmers also need to be very careful to have proper PTO shafts in place on slurry and silage equipment. It only takes a split second lapse in concentration for accidents to happen, sometimes with tragic and fatal consequences.”

Mr Sherlock said that after one of the longest winters in living memory, many farmers are still trying to cope with the financial ramifications and stress associated with dealing with nine months of challenging conditions.

“It will take more than a few sunny days for farmers who experienced the perfect storm to recover. However, safety must be a priority at all times; it’s a busy time but let’s make it a safe and happy time for everyone,” he said.

Online Editors

