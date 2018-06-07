'Farming was his life' - Shock at second farming tragedy in Waterford area in just over a year
A man in his late 50s has died in a farming accident has been named locally as Maurice Coffey.
The accident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Coffey is understood to have died after being crushed against a wall by a tractor, as he was clearing silage on his farm in Kilrossanty.
It is understood he was alone at the time of the accident. His body was found at around 9pm on Tuesday.
The HSA is carrying out an investigation into the accident.
A friend of Mr Coffey told the Irish Independent that "farming was his life" and described him as a quiet man.
His death is the second farming tragedy in the area in just over a year. James Keane died last year in the nearby area of Kilmacthomas when his tractor overturned.
Safety
Irish Cattle and Sheep Association rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has highlighted that it’s a busy time on farms and there are increased numbers of tractors and other farm machinery using the roads.