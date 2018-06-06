Farming union urges speedy NI progress on planning for post-Brexit agriculture

Planning for the future of agriculture post-Brexit needs to make rapid progress despite the Stormont political impasse, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said.

Planning for the future of agriculture post-Brexit needs to make rapid progress despite the Stormont political impasse, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said.

Local parties support the release of a consultation document by civil servants ahead of a ministerial decision on the way forward, chief executive Wesley Aston said.

The UK Government has already sought views on the future of food, farming and the environment in England. Mr Aston said: “We were told very clearly that the NIO can only get involved when political parties want them to get involved.”

We are now live questioning the Chief Executive of @UFUHQ and academics @VGravey & @mdobbs26 from @QUBelfast.



Watch live here: https://t.co/Eq9GLHEYci pic.twitter.com/F0A690Wi76 — Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (@CommonsNIAC) June 6, 2018 He was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of MPs at Westminster. Agricultural experts said preparations for Brexit were well advanced compared with the rest of the UK but the problem was the lack of a minister.