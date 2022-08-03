Farming

‘Farming is not doomed – we can adapt,’ says Fine Gael Junior Minister Martin Heydon

TD believes financial supports will lead to agriculture emissions successfully being cut by 25pc

Junior minister Martin Heydon – pictured near his constituency office in Newbridge, Co Kildare – believes the financial supports in place for Irish farmers will help them cut carbon emissions by 25pc. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Junior minister Martin Heydon – pictured near his constituency office in Newbridge, Co Kildare – believes the financial supports in place for Irish farmers will help them cut carbon emissions by 25pc. Photo: Frank McGrath

John Downing Twitter

One of Martin Heydon’s childhood farming memories involves being with his father at Kilcullen Mart, Co Kildare, and being told by an elderly neighbour that there was no future in farming.

It was around the time of the 1992 MacSharry EU farm reforms, which began a series of big changes in Irish farming.

