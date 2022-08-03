‘Farming is not doomed – we can adapt,’ says Fine Gael Junior Minister Martin Heydon

One of Martin Heydon’s childhood farming memories involves being with his father at Kilcullen Mart, Co Kildare, and being told by an elderly neighbour that there was no future in farming.

It was around the time of the 1992 MacSharry EU farm reforms, which began a series of big changes in Irish farming.

Now, it faces into its biggest era of change, with controversial plans to cut agriculture carbon emissions by 25pc.

The junior minister at the Department of Agriculture has issued a direct appeal to the farming unions – especially the IFA and ICMSA – not to engage in “catastrophic predictions” about the impact of new climate-change measures on Irish rural life.

Mr Heydon – a farmer and the lead Fine Gael negotiator on climate change for agriculture – says he “grew up on” a series of predictions that Irish farming was doomed.

He was responding to severe criticisms from farm unions and predictions that the climate-change measures would devastate rural Ireland.

He said this had proved to be untrue in the past as Irish farmers managed a range of changes over 30 years, moving from product subsidies to direct farm payments and increasing emphasis on “greening” the EU Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

The Kildare South TD confidently predicted that farmers would, with generous Government support, manage new changes aimed at cutting carbon emissions.

“I don’t want to unduly criticise the farm unions who have an important job,” he said. “But there has been a history of catastrophisation of all the challenges we have faced that have not been reflected in the behaviour of farmers.

“In fact, farmers have proved themselves to be very adept and adaptable to new farming practices and new approaches, particularly when they are supported – as they will be – by good Government schemes.”

But as somebody who has close links with farmers, he acknowledges the real challenge will be to finalise and publish detailed support schemes for farmers to ensure they will not lose out due to the changes.

He argues that there is substantial funding available for this, with almost €10 billion over seven years coming from the CAP; €1.5bn for a new agri-environment scheme dubbed ACRES; a five-fold increase for organic funding, taking it to €256m; and €260m to improve carbon efficiency via breeding in beef suckler herds.

There will also be major funding for farmers to produce electricity via solar panels and sell it to the grid. Similarly, there will be opportunities to produce gas and heat from slurry, grass and general waste.

He envisages that farmers will, in a short few years, be able to earn up to €8,000 per year selling sunshine-panel electricity back to the grid.

Farmers will have the option of planting “grass for gas” – using the grass not to feed cattle but to generate energy.

“I envisage that Irish farming will continue to primarily produce food. But we need to develop these other income streams to insulate them from price fluctuations,” he said.

Mr Heydon’s responsibilities include developing new markets for Irish products. He says most of the lucrative markets on mainland Europe have strong conditions that products comply with climate change requirements. “That means we really have no choice here.”

He cites the example of the new cheese plant which is being developed in Waterford by Glanbia in partnership with a Dutch firm to export soft cheeses to mainland Europe.

“This might offset any potential loss in cheddar exports to the UK which we hope will be maintained. But there is climate-change compliance.”

Despite the farmer union protests – and criticisms that not enough is being done from the environmental lobby – Mr Heydon argues that the 25pc reduction is fair.

He urges all sides to work to implement the agreed reductions across all sectors and avoid one group being pitted against another.

A Fine Gael TD since 2011, he believes the three-party coalition will go full term after coming through a no-confidence vote and the climate change negotiations. He believes Fianna Fáil and the Greens will stay the course.

“By then, the gloss will be off Sinn Féin as the election approaches,” adds Mr Heydon. “Their behaviour, cynically sitting on the fence and waiting to see which way climate change would fall, showed they cannot be trusted on climate or the economy.”