Farming groups say Lancet report fails to recognise carbon efficient production in Ireland

Responding to the report published by The Lancet calling for an overhaul of dietary advice to include a reduction of 90pc in meat consumption has been strongly criticised by farming organisations.

Responding to the report published by The Lancet calling for an overhaul of dietary advice to include a reduction of 90pc in meat consumption has been strongly criticised by farming organisations.

The report says a reduction in red meat consumption in Ireland and other developed countries of approximately 90pc is needed and calls for radical changes to dietary guidelines, the introduction of meat taxes, and other drastic measures.

IFA President Joe Healy said the report fails to take any account of how carbon efficiently food is produced in different regions of the world, or the very high standards that Irish farmers adhere to.IFA President Joe Healy said Irish farmers are engaged in climate action. "We have very efficient food production systems in Ireland from a climate perspective. We are the most carbon efficient dairy producer in Europe and amongst the top five in beef. It’s important that this sustainable production is not restricted, as it would lead to increased international climate emissions. This would happen because regions like the Brazilian Amazon in South America would be deforested to meet this growing demand”.

The Teagasc climate roadmap, published in June last year, represents a clear strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the sector. However, it requires whole of Government support. The IFA has written to An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and sought his climate leadership in co-ordinating the key Government Departments and state agencies to fully deliver this climate roadmap.” Joe Healy said proteins from beef and dairy are an important part of a balanced diet. The threat to public health from obesity is well documented. Dietary balance, variety and moderation combined with an active lifestyle remain the single-most important message we all need to act upon, and this is what public health authorities must focus on.