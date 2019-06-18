Farming faces 'challenging' goals with 30 action points

Emissions from Irish agriculture have risen sharply since 2011, driven by larger herds and rising milk production. Stock Image
Emissions from Irish agriculture have risen sharply since 2011, driven by larger herds and rising milk production. Stock Image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The agriculture sector faces challenging targets under the Government's Climate Action Plan, with more than 30 action points to help reduce emissions by 10-15pc from the sector.

Agriculture is the single largest contributor to the country's greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 30pc of the total. It will have a five-year carbon budget and it will have to fund the cost of compliance if it does not meet its targets.

European agriculture has only seen greenhouse gas emissions drop by 1pc since 2005 and emissions from Irish agriculture have risen sharply since 2011, driven by larger herds and rising milk production.

Now the Government plans to bring forward the introduction of the Teagasc roadmap for reducing emissions and review education material on climate change, agriculture and land use in second and third-level institutions.

Carbon sequestration will also contribute to emissions reduction in the sector, the Government says. It is targeting an average of 8,000 hectares per annum of newly planted forest, re-wetting 40,000 hectares of organic grassland soils, and better management of 450,000 hectares of grassland.

The plan also calls for the restoration of 22,107 hectares of raised bog habitat, which it says will directly reduce or halt carbon loss, as well as the establishment of a number of priority peatland sites as part of a network of climate change-related indicators.

Reducing the age cattle are finished will also be looked at, as part of a review into animal health and finishing regimes.

A feasibility study on the availability of feedstocks for an anaerobic digestion industry is also set to be carried out by the end of next year.

Farming organisations described the targets as challenging.

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

Stock Image

Large rise in judgments being sought by vulture funds over...
File photo

Large rise in meat and dairy manufacturing drives New Zealand's...
A sign at The Happy Spot restaurant in Deer Grove, Illinois, U.S., June 13, 2019. Picture taken June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

Why these US farmers give up on planting crops and throw a party instead
Stock picture

Investigation underway after 100 sheep stolen in Meath

Package needed to help farmers retire – Teagasc
(Stock photo)

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after serious dog attack
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA quashes speculation around rule change to allow extended...


Top Stories

Agriculture accounts for one-third of Ireland's total GHG emissions

Reducing the age cattle are finished among proposals in Government's...
An 80ac residential farm in Cork sold at auction last week, making €1.205m or €15,000/ac.

North-south divide has opened up on farmland sales
Biosecurity practices are still an issue

Slack biosecurity practices remain an issue in BVD eradication...
It's vital to ask your dealer about the cutting height adjustment when buying a topper

Topping value - Plenty of Irish options for farmers looking for grass toppers...
Presidential visit: Suckler farmer John Flanagan, whose holding is located at Doughmore, close to the Trump-owned Doonbeg Golf Links in Clare. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'Our coast is being destroyed by the force of the Atlantic Ocean'
John Large has a 620 strong flock in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Sheep farmers can only be pushed so far on prices

Excluding dairy farmers from 'disadvantage' scheme because of...