Farmers are today protesting the forced sale of lands in Co Meath by vulture fund Promontoria, which it claims is trying to force a family to sell some of their land to settle debts.

Farming community unites in protest of 'forced sale' of family farm online by vulture fund

The land is due to be sold by online auction in the coming weeks.

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton said IFA would oppose the sale as it says the family is willing to implement a credible solution. Martin Stapleton said he would be asking the farming community to stand together with the McCann family and stand back from any forced sale.

“Our debt support team has looked at this case in detail, we have sought professional advice and we are firmly of the view that this farmer has put a very credible proposal to make structured repayments.” Martin Stapleton said farm families should be given time to repay their debts over a longer term to keep the farm intact and IFA is standing behind farmers who are committed to implementing a credible solution.

Brendan Stafford, Gerry McCann, Meath IFA Chairman John Curran, Michael McCann, David Farrell & Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton putting up a sign on the McCann farm in Meath, opposing the forced sale of the farm which is due to take place in the coming week. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke Strong support from the McCanns' neighbours today opposing any forced sale of their farm by a vulture fund pic.twitter.com/kXupFQCAdV — Irish Farmers' Assoc (@IFAmedia) September 12, 2018