Farmers worried about the possible lack of water supply for animals

County Wicklow IFA Chariman Chris Hill told the Bray People this week said if pipes freeze and cut off water supply for farmers it could be a major headache.

'At the moment it's hard to judge how badly farmers will be affected. I expect that the main routes will remain open as normal. This is a busier time for farmers compared to 2010 as we are coming into spring. 'However, on the plus side the days are longer and any snow mightn't last as long. We are advising members to use their common sense and be extra careful working in snowy and icy conditions.

'The biggest issue will be a lack of water supply if pipes freeze. Most animals are housed at the moment but for any animals that may be outside we would be advising farmers to bring them indoors during these difficult conditions. 'It tends to be later in the year when young stock is put outside and in terms of dairy farmers the majority of animals would be housed indoors at the minute.