Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers worried about the possible lack of water supply for animals

Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

Esther Hayden

The biggest issue facing Wicklow farmers during Storm Emma will be water supply.

County Wicklow IFA Chariman Chris Hill told the Bray People this week said if pipes freeze and cut off water supply for farmers it could be a major headache.

'At the moment it's hard to judge how badly farmers will be affected. I expect that the main routes will remain open as normal. This is a busier time for farmers compared to 2010 as we are coming into spring.

'However, on the plus side the days are longer and any snow mightn't last as long. We are advising members to use their common sense and be extra careful working in snowy and icy conditions.

'The biggest issue will be a lack of water supply if pipes freeze. Most animals are housed at the moment but for any animals that may be outside we would be advising farmers to bring them indoors during these difficult conditions.

'It tends to be later in the year when young stock is put outside and in terms of dairy farmers the majority of animals would be housed indoors at the minute.

'I don't think feed will be a major problem for farmers unless it's a very prolonged cold spell. Milk collection could be an issue but Glanbia who do most of the collections in Wicklow is fairly well resourced. They would have a number of rigid trucks that would travel better in the snow in rural areas than artic lorries.

'As far as I know they'd have snow chains too. Most good commercial organisations are well prepared.

'We would be optimistic that because we are coming into March the temperatures will rise gradually and the cold conditions won't hang around too long. We will just have to see how the situations develops but we can't let the country come to a stop.'

On Monday, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine participated in a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, convened by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the lead Government Department on Severe Weather Incidents.

Speaking afterwards a spokesperson echoed Mr Hill's concerns about the possible lack of water supply for animals.

'Such conditions will obviously be of particular concern to farmers and those engaged in the agriculture sector. The more significant effects concern the provision of water, shelter and feed to livestock, whether housed or being outwintered. It is essential that water pipes in the farmyard and also leading to outside water troughs are properly insulated and prevented from freezing up. This is particularly important at this time when cows are calving and sheep lambing, giving rise to a heightened demand for water.

'In the case of sheep flocks it is essential that they are brought to a sheltered area during the worst of this event. For any animal welfare issues arising from this severe weather event farmers are advised to keep in touch with their Teagasc adviser, their Veterinary Practitioner, or to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline.

'In order to ensure a safe working environment and also facilitate the movement of essential goods onto and off-farm, the farmyard and its environs should be fully gritted or sanded.

'All machinery should be correctly stored, maintained properly and where necessary, heating should be provided to ensure that milking equipment and other critical plant does not freeze up.

'Finally, all those working on farms are urged to take particular care in relation to their own personal safety.'

Bray People

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens


Top Stories

'Difficult' farming conditions as half the country told stay behind closed...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry CEO raises doubts on sustainability of milk prices
Roscommon Mart - Weight 410kg; DOB 23/12/16; Heifer; LMX Price € 1080. Photo Brian Farrell

Prices take a seasonal tumble as buyers bide their time
Eddie Downey: proud of what he achieved in the IFA Picture: David Conachy

Eddie Downey: Can I not tell the truth now?
Nissan X-Trail

Motoring advice: 'I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute and...
One of the top prices at Tullow Calf sale, Lot no 815 Lim Bull Jan 18 made €365. Photo Roger Jones.

Why suckler farmers should steer clear of dairy beastings
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

IFA cancels National Council meeting tomorrow