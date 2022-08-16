Farming

Farmers will be forced to sell land to pay new zoned land tax, IFA warns

Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Many farmers will be forced to sell land as they will not be able to afford a planned new residential zoned land tax (RZLT) announced by the Government last year, the IFA has warned.

The IFA also raised fears that local authorities in the future will acquire lands by Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) at discounted rates.

