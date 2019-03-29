Farmers will 'absolutely' use North as back door to Britain, says IFA

Joe Healy dismissed the UK no-deal contingency plans as "crazy" and said farmers would take advantage of the Border loophole.

Speaking to Independent.ie's 'Floating Voter' podcast, Mr Healy said: "I was wondering if I was misreading it the first time I read it, because I said 'this is crazy stuff'. If it wasn't Brexit, you would say it was a joke, but because it is Brexit, you think 'this could be serious'."

Prime Minister Theresa May suggested she would not introduce tariffs on trade going from the Republic into Northern Ireland in the event of a disorderly Brexit. However, she said she would charge tariffs on goods coming into ports and airports on mainland Britain.