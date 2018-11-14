Farmers who mistreat animals 'should take hit in CAP payments'

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has flagged up "significant discrepancies" between rules relating to animal welfare and reality.

This is despite good legislation and policy designed to improve the lives of almost nine billion animals raised and slaughtered in the bloc.

A report published today found rules on farm animal welfare in the European Union are routinely flouted, and mistreatments include Irish calf transport irregularities.

Despite several successful EU welfare actions - such as keeping pregnant sows in group pens not individual stalls, and banning unenriched hen cages - the report catalogues a range of problems. Areas of particular concern include pig-tail docking, long-distance transport and slaughterhouse stunning.

Intensive farms are especially tough places for animals, with economic interests often trumping welfare rules, the report said.