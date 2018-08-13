Farmers welcome fertiliser delay but want fodder help

Farmers have welcomed an extension of the fertiliser-spreading deadline but warn more needs to be done to address fodder shortages.

Farmers have welcomed an extension of the fertiliser-spreading deadline but warn more needs to be done to address fodder shortages.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed announced the measure as he opened the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly.

Mr Creed said the deadline for the application of chemical fertiliser would be extended from mid-September to the end of the month. The deadline for the application of organic manures will be extended from mid-October to the end of October.

"That gives us an opportunity to maximise the growing season and also the fodder," he told the crowd. Mr Creed encouraged farmers to take up the tillage initiative.