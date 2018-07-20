Farmers warned to secure loads properly after incident in Tipperary

Following the incident Gardai said in this busy season of agricultural activity it would like to remind all those transporting round bales and other heavy loads of their obligation to ensure they are secured properly for safe transport.

The RSA and the IFA have the following advice for drivers of agricultural tractors and trailers;

Ensure that wheels are regularly washed down to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road.

Ensure that loads are properly secured (using an appropriate restraint method) and be aware of low bridges and overhead power lines.

For large farming vehicles, consideration should be given to using an escort vehicle to warn other road users and ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.

Your driving mirror must provide an adequate view of the road to the rear and all agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units. They must also be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators.

Don’t load the trailer in such a way that it would make it unstable on the road, and beware of low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn.

Farmers are also urged to ensure that the drivers they use are competent and do not carry a passenger unless the tractor is equipped to carry one. The trailer should not be used for transporting people unless it has provision for carrying them.