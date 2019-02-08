Farm Ireland
Friday 8 February 2019

Farmers warned to 'lock up' diesel after spate of fuel thefts

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Famers and local business owners are being advised to secure their fuel tanks, after a spate of thefts of diesel from premises. 

Gardai in Limerick and Galway are investigating separate incidences where diesel was stolen from a a Limerick farm and from a number of tractors on a Bord na Mona site in Galway. 

It’s understood that a significant quantity of diesel was taken from a farmyard in Ballylanders after the thieves entered the farm around 4pm taking a large amount of diesel out of the farmer’s tank. 

The thieves escaped in a Dublin reg silver Toyota Avensis, according to a Garda spokesperson, after they were confronted by the farmer. 

In a separate incident, Gardaí in Galway are investigating the theft of diesel from tractors parked at the Bord na Mona Clonfert site. 

The tractors were parked up on the site when the thieves stuck and they also took a number of items including a television and an oil heater. 

Meanwhile, Gardai in Kildare are investigating a fire that occurred on a farm in Kildangan last week  

A tractor was set on fire before local fire services extinguished it. No arrests have been made and enquires are on going.

