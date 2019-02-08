Farmers warned to 'lock up' diesel after spate of fuel thefts

Gardai in Limerick and Galway are investigating separate incidences where diesel was stolen from a a Limerick farm and from a number of tractors on a Bord na Mona site in Galway.

It’s understood that a significant quantity of diesel was taken from a farmyard in Ballylanders after the thieves entered the farm around 4pm taking a large amount of diesel out of the farmer’s tank.

The thieves escaped in a Dublin reg silver Toyota Avensis, according to a Garda spokesperson, after they were confronted by the farmer.