Farmers warned extension to slurry spreading dates is weather dependent

Farmers have been warned that the extension to fertiliser and slurry spreading period is dependent on the weather.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, , today confirmed that that farmers will be allowed as an exceptional measure to spread chemical fertiliser and slurry for a fortnight longer than the deadlines set out under EU rules.

He has taken this decision following consultation with Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and taking account of the highly unusual weather conditions in the spring and summer of 2018. He said a wide range of agricultural experts and farm organisations have sought this flexibility as it may, if weather conditions are favourable, allow for an additional period of boosted grass growth in the autumn which could help to mitigate the fodder challenges currently facing farmers.

Minister Murphy considers that early communication of an extension will help farmers to plan ahead and confirms that the start of the closed period during which landspreading of chemical fertiliser is forbidden will be pushed back from 15 September to 30 September and the closed period for slurry will not commence until 31 October instead of the normal 15 October. However, the Minister emphasised that his announcement represents an extension of time only.