Tuesday 27 November 2018

Farmers warned about safety at marts after incident at Maam Cross Mart

Farmers are warned of the dangers in marts. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Margaret Donnelly

Farmers are being warned about safety at marts after an incident at Maam Cross Mart saw one mart worker taken to hospital.

The worker at the mart was knocked down by an animal that escaped when being unloaded at the mart yesterday.

It's understood that a farmer had started to unload the animal at the mart when it broke free and knocked down a staff member who was taken to hospital.

The worker was released, uninjured from hospital in the early hours of this morning, but Brid Burke of Maam Cross Mart said the incident highlighted the need for vigilance at marts.

It comes as the main mart insurer FBD said it is losing 140pc on average across the board by taking them on.

“By insuring marts, on average, we are losing 140pc every year, this is not sustainable and needs to change,” FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon told a recent  conference.

According to FBD, the most common cause of liability claims at marts are injuries caused by livestock.

It said that one of the most more common accidents at marts happens when cattle are being loaded and unloaded and can kick or crush people.

Another common claim  is incidents involving gates hitting a member of the public or an employee.

