Farmers warn 'well-insulated executives' against underplaying Brexit as 'an economic hiccup'

Pat McCormack warned policymakers to remember that there is “a world of difference” between talking in abstract terms about the damage done to Irish farming and food by a No Deal Brexit and actually being one of the farmers wholly dependent for the family income on there being what he termed “a reasonable continuation of our food trade” with Britain.

Pat McCormack said that there was an air of weary resignation beginning to grip the mood of Irish farming as attitudes and opinions around the recent events in Westminster seemed to harden on all sides. Stressing that his organisation was in no way diverging from the Irish position that there could not be any resumption of a physical border between North and South, the ICMSA President was nevertheless adamant that public statements and ‘not an inch’ attitudes looked very different depending on how directly linked your family income was to our €5 billion worth of food exports to the UK.

“I’m not questioning the right of Irish policymakers to decide what is in our national interests, but – as a farmer myself and as the leader of a farm organisation – I’m very struck by how resolute and calm certain people seem to be about the prospect of a No Deal Brexit. "I can’t help but notice that very many of these ‘not an inch’ commentators are very far removed from the reality that will face Irish farming and the wider agri-food sector on Monday 1 April.