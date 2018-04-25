Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears

Agri-advisors have raised concerns about the pressures being placed on tillage farmers with the volume of work left to be completed due to the late spring.

Farmers have been urged to put their safety first as they try to get back on track with their planting regimes.

Teagasc advisor George Ramsbottom urged farmers to reach out to each other and talk about their heavy workloads and the financial costs of the harsh winter. "There is a level of depression at farm level that I wouldn't have seen for a number of years. It has been a long, hard few weeks.

"Basically some people are still in winter mode. There is an awareness that this year is not going to be as good a year as other years," he said. "But sharing experiences is a great antidote."