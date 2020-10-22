Farmers urged to return CSO census forms

THE Central Statistics Office (CSO) has urged all farmers who have yet to complete and return their Census of Agriculture to do so immediately, as the deadline for submission has now passed.

The CSO has said that more than 90,000 farmers have already filled in and returned their forms, with those who have yet to do so set to receive a second reminder letter and replacement form over the coming week.

The form runs to just four pages, allowing for it to be filled in within a few minutes and returned in the free-post envelope provided by the CSO. Alternatively, the form can be filled in online at www.cso.ie.

CSO statistician Cathal Doherty said that, under the Statistics Act (1993), the information provided through the forms is strictly confidential and will only be used purely for statistical purposes.

"The Census of Agriculture questionnaire was issued early in September, and we would like to thank every farmer who has completed and returned their questionnaire. We are asking farmers who have yet to return the questionnaire to do so now. You have the option to complete the paper form and return it using the freepost envelope or to complete it online using your unique login details that will arrive by post this week," said Mr Doherty.

First collated in 1847 and updated every 10 years since, the Census of Agriculture is used to provide vital benchmark statistics on the number of farms across the country and their structure in terms of farm enterprise.

"This information will be of great value to the farming community and it forms part of an EU-wide programme of farm censuses being conducted this year," said Mr Doherty.

"For every farm, your participation in the Census matters. The CSO would like to thank all farmers in advance for their expected and continued engagement with the Census of Agriculture and other CSO agriculture-related surveys," he added.

Online Editors