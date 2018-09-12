Farm Ireland
Farmers urged to mark property to beat thieves

 

Farmer Patrick Walsh
Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Farmers have been advised to mark their property in a bid to make it more difficult for rural crime gangs to dispose of stolen goods.

A lot of the stolen property is turning up at street markets around the country.

But it's also believed that the gangs have linked up with an international network of thieves and are sending the property overseas in containers to eastern Europe.

The thieves, who operate in travelling as well as local gangs, have been running a campaign of fear and intimidation against farmers, who confront them.

The Irish Independent yesterday highlighted the case of father-of-three Patrick Walsh (47), of Lispopple, Swords, Co Dublin.

He was savagely attacked by four men when he asked them to get off his land with their lurcher dogs, which they use for cover as they carry out surveillance for potential burglary targets. The attack took place on the evening of the All-Ireland football final.

The IFA said that marking of property would help rural crime victims to identify the goods when they were either recovered in Garda raids or spotted for sale at open-air markets. Identification also helps gardaí to press charges against suspects.

Irish Independent

