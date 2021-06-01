Farmers urged to lay claim to their land’s carbon sequestration capacity

Forestry, grassland and hedges all sequester carbon, John Hourigan points out

A campaign to secure farmer ownership and control of the carbon sequestration capacity of agricultural lands will be launched this week in Co Limerick.

John Hourigan from Murroe says his 450ac mixed dairy and forestry holding sequesters over 1,000t of carbon each year and is a net carbon sink for more than 300t each year.

He aims to lay claim to this sequestration capacity, and urges other farmers to adopt a similar approach to protect the interests of the farm sector.

Mr Hourigan milks 150 cows and keeps replacements on 245ac of grazing ground. He also owns 204ac of forestry in three sections in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

A Bord Bia audit last year put the holding’s carbon footprint at 717t of CO2 per year. But Mr Hourigan calculates that the farm acts as a carbon sink for more than 300t of CO2 per year if the sequestration capacity of the lands is offset against this output.

He argues that the farm’s mature Sitka spruce plantations sequester 3t of carbon per acre per year or 612t, based on calculations by St Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia.

The carbon sequestration of the grasslands is put at 1.6t/ac/yr — based on studies by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources — and totals 392t. A further 22t is sequestered by the farm’s 7.5km of hedgerows.

Total

This puts the farm’s total carbon sequestration capacity at 1,026t per year, or 309t above its CO2 output levels.

“We intend putting up a sign at our entrance, stating that we are a ‘Carbon Neutral Farm’,” Mr Hourigan said.

“We also claim absolute ownership of the carbon sequestered by our grass, our trees and our hedges.”

He said establishing accurate and verifiable measures for the carbon sequestration capacity of lands

could significantly impact the level of overall emissions reductions required from agriculture.

In addition, with carbon credits trading for €45/t, Mr Hourigan’s 309-tonne carbon sink could be worth around €13,500 per year.

He said a public debate was urgently required around the carbon sequestration issue.

“I understand that the Department of Agriculture contends that because the forestry was grant-aided, the Department owns the sequestration capacity,” he said.

“I looked at the [planting] contract I received 24 years ago, and there was no mention of carbon. It’s a bit late to try to insert it now.

“Where does that leave companies that received IDA or other government grants? Can retrospective conditions be inserted?”