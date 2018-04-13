Farmers have been urged to take care of their mental health in the same way they would their physical well-being.

Farmers urged to face health issues - Stress levels rising due to weather and financial worries

Paula McGovern, a HSE health care worker, said there was no shame in asking for help or peer support.

It comes as many farmers throughout the country are feeling pressure due to the current lack of grass growth, sodden fields and dwindling or no fodder stocks. Ms McGovern told the attendance at a farmer well-being event in Cavan organised by CC Agricultural Consultants and the ICSA that they should develop "flexibility" in their ways of thinking to deal with their day-to-day occupational problems.

She said the weather would always continue to be a factor farmers would have to deal with. At a time when many farmers are facing increased feed bills due to the long and harsh winter, Oliver Crowe of the ICSA said the way to solve financial problems was to "talk about them" and not to ignore the billing letters that come through the letterbox.