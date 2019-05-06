Farmers urged to attend a special meeting on TB

Farmers have been urged to attend a special meeting on TB in Monaghan tomorrow evening which is being hosted by the ICSA.

The meeting will be addressed by senior veterinary officials with the Department of Agriculture and will discuss the current TB situation in Monaghan as well as proposals to reform the TB Eradication Programme.

“Quarter 1 figures for 2019 show that the Monaghan area continues to be problematic when it comes to TB. In Monaghan, the rate of reactors per 1,000 tests is 4.57, significantly higher than the current national rate of 1.48,” explained Hugh Farrell, ICSA animal health and welfare chair.

“ICSA are pleased to be welcoming senior officials from the department to Monaghan to assess the current situation and to debate the best way forward for the county,” Mr Farrell said.

“I would encourage all local farmers to attend. The TB Forum is considering proposals to reform the TB programme. It is important for local farmers to hear about those proposals and have their say,” said ICSA Monaghan chair, Gareth Graham.

Guest speakers for the evening include Department veterinary officials, Eoin Ryan and Peter Monaghan. The meeting will also be addressed by Hugh Farrell and Eddie Punch, ICSA general secretary.

A raft of radical options which have been considered by the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum include the categorisation of all cattle herds in the country according to their risk of suffering a TB outbreak, and categorising geographic areas according to the same criteria.

These proposals have been opposed by the farm organisations.

Online Editors