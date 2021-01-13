Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Farmers understand infection': Top expert hails agriculture's response to Covid-19

Prof Sam McConkey Expand

Close

Prof Sam McConkey

Prof Sam McConkey

Prof Sam McConkey

There is no point giving farmers false hopes in relation to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Prof Sam McConkey, an expert in infectious diseases at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, he strongly encouraged farmers to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them and highlighted there important role in aiding older members of the community to also access the vaccine.

While noting that farmers, due to their age profile were vulnerable to Covid-19, he noted that the farming community has some advantages.

Privacy