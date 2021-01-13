'Farmers understand infection': Top expert hails agriculture's response to Covid-19

There is no point giving farmers false hopes in relation to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Prof Sam McConkey, an expert in infectious diseases at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, he strongly encouraged farmers to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them and highlighted there important role in aiding older members of the community to also access the vaccine.

While noting that farmers, due to their age profile were vulnerable to Covid-19, he noted that the farming community has some advantages.

"Farmers work outside, and they are often fairly fit and are used to physical work.

"Farmers also understand infection. They understand the importance of not mixing sick animals with healthy animals. They understand that need for physical distancing," he said.

Indeed, Prof McConkey hailed the performance of the agriculture sector to date as the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to rage.

"I think the whole industry has done a really superb job of feeding the Irish people and reassuring us we are defiantly not going to run out of food on this island. Farmers are keeping doing what they are doing," he said.

In terms of the rollout of the vaccine, Prof McConkey said there are clear knows and unknows right now and people should be aware of that fact.

What we know

Vaccine efficacy

"The vaccines seem to work very well 90-94pc efficacy and they need two doses.

"The clinical studies have been done in human beings which are called 'Phase 3 studies' to see if the vaccine works and if it is safe with typically 30,000-40,000 people taking part.

"The European Medicines Agency (EMA) have been able to look at safety data on over 40,000 that's a larger evidence base than the usual see on new products. It's usually between 5-20k. That is very reassuring."

Vaccine safety

The EMA has followed the same procedures on reviewing this vaccine as it followed for previous vaccines.

"It hasn't done short cuts or tried emergency authorisation. They put it through the full sequence of review. Those two facts reassure me that this vaccine will be very safe.

"I think it is important in this time of change, uncertainty and instability to be straight with people. To tell them the things we do know and what we don't know based on the evidence, he said.

What do we not know

Vaccine supplies

"There is a supply chain problem. We are struggling all over the world to get enough of it to deliver it to everyone that wants it right now.

"There's obviously 8bln people in the world, that's 16bln doses. Everybody is looking for them. Trying to make 16billion doses of a vaccine that didn't exist a year ago is a big challenge."

Vaccine rollout

"We don't know for sure when two doses will be available to everyone in Ireland. There is no point in saying this will happen in six months or a year because we don't know that for sure.

You cant guarantee a supply chain at a time when supply chains are disrupted anyone who says they know how many doses there will be in six months time is pushing it out a bit with more hopefulness than fact."

Vaccine immunity length

"We don't know how long the vaccination will last for and it might be that after a year or two you have to go and another dose as you do with flu."

Vaccine and Covid transmission

"It hasn't been proved beyond all doubt that the vaccine prevents transmission to other people.

"We know now that the vaccine prevents death, disease and sickness. That is great but does it prevent transmission to other people? We don't know if this vaccine prevents the person who has got it being infectious to others. Hopefully, it will we just don't know yet."



