Sheep farmers are "under siege" from dogs who are attacking their flocks, it has been claimed.

Farmers 'under siege' from dog attacks as 42 sheep killed in one county in two months

Some 42 sheep have been killed in the past two months in Co Louth alone, and half of them died in just the past week, according to Louth IFA rural development chairman Matthew McGreehan.

Nationally, he said there were dog attacks on a daily basis, and in the north Louth area "we have had up to nine dog attacks in last two months, and I would not have heard about them all". He said two attacks in the past week had claimed the lives of 21 sheep.

In one incident, 19 sheep were killed and many more were injured. In the second attack, two were killed and another 12 injured.