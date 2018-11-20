Farmers told to carry two months' worth of extra silage

Farmers have been told they should carry two months of extra silage in future to protect against extreme weather events that have become more common in recent years.

It came at the meeting of an inter-agency fodder committee set up by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed in response to the fodder crisis.

Farmers endured a tough year with freezing conditions persisting into late spring before the summer drought. A fodder survey at the end of October showed that one-third of farmers are still 15pc short of fodder. This is equivalent to a deficit of three weeks' feeding, based on a 145-day winter.

Farmers should plan to carry a two-month reserve of silage (0.7t dry matter per livestock unit) in excess of that required for a normal winter. This should be carried as a rolling feed reserve. The committee conceded that there will be cost involved but said it will greatly reduce the impact of future weather events.