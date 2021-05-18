Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers told to be on guard amid sharp rise in scams

Rural garda says many farmers ‘don’t have enough knowledge to spot dangers online’, while phone fraud from landlines is ‘catching people out’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Claire Mc Cormack

FARMERS are being warned to stay vigilant following an increase in social media scams and cold calls . 

A rural-based garda said: “People are getting caught out that I wouldn’t think would have got caught out in the past. Farmers are on websites a lot more doing business, trading and dealing with the Department of Agriculture, so they have become familiar enough with the technology.

Most Watched

Privacy