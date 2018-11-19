Farmers have been told they should carry two months of extra silage in future to protect against extreme weather events which have become more common in recent years.

Farmers told they should have two months extra silage in reserve

The conclusion was reached following the latest meeting of an inter-agency fodder committee set up by Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed in response to the fodder crisis.

Farmers should plan to carry a two-month reserve of silage (0.7t Dry matter per livestock unit) in excess of that required for a normal winter. This, it said should be carried as a rolling feed reserve. The committee conceded that there will be cost involved but said it will greatly reduce the impact of future weather events.

It also recommended a national census of stocks of winter fodder harvested should be conducted in July and November every year and that all farmers need to do fodder budgets for their own farms at these dates. The committee also concluded that considerable scope exists on most farms to increase grass and silage production through improving soil fertility.