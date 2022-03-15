Farmers told not to panic about fertiliser amid supply chain concerns​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Concerns were also raised about farmers stockpiling fertiliser, with a call to ensure every farmer has enough fertiliser available for first-cut silage.

Farmers have been asked not to panic over fertiliser supplies, despite a number of co-ops and merchants suspending fertiliser sales as farmers scramble to secure supplies for grain and silage crops .

It comes as a proposed multi-million-euro crisis fund for the agriculture sector is understood to be before Cabinet next week.

Meanwhile, the first meeting on Friday of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, which the Farming Independent attended, was dominated by concerns for fodder production this summer due to rising input costs.

Teagasc head of drystock Pearse Kelly told the meeting farmers “absolutely have to buy fertiliser now and be ready to roll with it” and should aim to have 75pc of their planned silage in the yard by mid-June.

However, it is understood a number of co-ops stopped taking fertiliser orders last week in a bid to satisfy current orders already on their books from farmers and amid growing concerns over the availability of supplies and pricing.

Ukraine has banned the export of fertiliser and concerns are mounting over the access to Russian-made fertilisers.

The meeting heard fertiliser importers are having regular contact with the Department of Agriculture around supply and that while levels are back on last year “we are going out to get fertiliser regardless of price so there should be no panic”.

There was criticism of merchants not quoting for fertiliser until later this week, with Macra president John Keane saying: “That messaging is not helpful for farmers.”

Further, the committee heard that with rising fuel prices, contractor costs have doubled for baled silage.

Calls were made for fertiliser vouchers and other financial incentives for farmers to grow more crops as input costs continue to rise.

A national inventory of fodder, feed and fertiliser is expected to take place in the coming days as the Committee looks to support the response to an “unfolding national feed, fertiliser and energy supply crisis”.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue had said farmers would be asked to ramp up the amount of land under crops.

Teagasc head of crops knowledge transfer Michael Hennessy told the meeting that growth would come from existing tillage specialists, but access to land will be extremely difficult. “It’s a commercial rental market,” he warned with little land available for tillage farmers.

A call was made for less intensively stocked drystock farms to provide land for increased tillage production for fodder, while others pointed to GM maize from Argentina as a source of feed later in the year.