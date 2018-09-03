Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 3 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers swap straw for silage, as bale prices go over €40

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Although a necessity on a lot of farms, straw is becoming a product many farmers can’t afford, and increasing numbers of farmers are looking to swap silage for straw as some bales of silage make over €40.

With the price of straw steadily climbing, who were able to salvage a good crop of silage, especially those in the west are selling it to farmers across the country and in some cases swapping it for straw.

Across Munster, straw is being sold for €30 per round bale on site, while the average price of hay in the south is around €30 per round bale. Mixed hay and rush bales are being sold for bedding at €8-€10 per round bale.

Silage prices have risen to €43 per round bale n a lot of cases, but can be found for €35 in parts of Kerry. Some farmers are selling bales before the harvest.

In Leinster, big spring barley straw bales, weighing around 320kg, and described as ‘suitable for bedding’ are being sold for €35.

Meanwhile, in north Dublin, round bales of straw are being sold for €25 and good quality straw is currently being sold in Meath at a cost of €50 per 8x4x4 bales.

Hay is making good returns, selling at €28 - €32 for a round bale.

Second cut silage is being sold standing in a Co. Meath field, with the 30-acres on the market for €1,200.

Areas in Connacht were able to escape the worst of the drought and silage is plentiful for once. Silage is being sold for €40 per round bale on site. What straw can be bought, is being sold for €35 per round bale delivered in Roscommon.

Hay is selling at €25 apiece on site, while mixed hay and rush bales are being bought for bedding at €25.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Hundreds of farmers get CPO notice for Greenway
Farmers move their cattle from the lowlands and valleys of Noughval, Co Clare, up to their traditional winter grazing grounds on the Burren's limestone uplands

Chronic shortage of young farmers sparks fears over West Clare land abandonment
Coppiced willow together with high value hardwood trees such as wild cherry

Why willow could be an alternative fuel source that’s also good for the...
A French farmer walks in his sugar beet field in Epinoy, France, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Will Britain really be a free trade nation after Brexit? Sugar is the test
There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. Stock Image

Beware of the Easter Island warning signs when it comes to Irish food...
Claas combine.

Claas levels the playing field with Tucano
Hugh O'Connor, Cloneycavan, Ballivor, Co. Meath with the only Beltex rams at the sale, twins, which sold for €620 each.

Beltex ram twins hit hammer at €620