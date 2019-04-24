Farmers storm AIB AGM over loan sales

Farmers have urged AIB to "really back brave" and halt its decision to sell €1bn of its non-performing loans, many of which include farmer loans to US fund Cerebrus.

Farmers have urged AIB to "really back brave" and halt its decision to sell €1bn of its non-performing loans, many of which include farmer loans to US fund Cerebrus.

At a protest at the AIB AGM at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, the IFA stormed the hotel to launch its national campaign against the bank’s plans to sell certain farmer loans as part of its most recent loan sale.

IFA Farm Business Chair Martin Stapleton stated that it was time AIB followed through on its advertising slogan of “backing brave” and halt its selling of farmer loans to US fund Cerebrus. “Selling the loans to a fund that has no other way to work than to haul in the money as fast as they can is not the way to go for genuine Irish people doing their best to pay back the money they owe when often enduring considerable hardship in the process,” he said.

The IFA stage a protest outside the Allied Irish Bank's AIB AGM which was taking place in the Ballsbridge Hotel. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

“AIB need to get back to backing brave and backing the brave who are willing to back themselves. Nobody needs more courage than those who are willing to give their life’s work to pay back their debt. AIB need to restore their reputation with the Irish people and get back to being a pillar bank in this country.” IFA Inputs Chair John Coughlan stated that many of the farmers’ loans that are set to be sold off to the fund were mid negotiations with AIB and are in the position to pay back what they owe but feel totally let down by the bank’s recent announcement.