Farmers shut down Tesco hub as beef price battle continues

IFA this morning blockaded the Tesco central distribution centre in Donabate, Co Dublin as part of its campaign for an increase in beef prices.

The protest will last 12 hours and follows similar action at the Aldi and Lidl central distribution centres last week.

IFA President Joe Healy hit out at last week’s statement by Larry Goodman’s ABP group that they would increase prices.

"Bizarrely, (it) contained no specific figure. This is typical of the lack of transparency from meat factories," he said.

Action call: Roscommon IFA chairman Jim O’Connor takes part in the blockade. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“From talking to farmers, it would seem that generally the price rises appear to be 5c/kg for heifers and 10c/kg for steers.

"This still leaves the Irish price well short of the Bord Bia EU Benchmark and it remains over 50c off the UK price as their market continues to strengthen. The UK price increased again last week and sterling improved to 84p/€ last Friday,” he said.

Healy said based on market increases, that the factories including ABP could have increased cattle prices some weeks ago, but they did not.

"Instead, they pocketed the increases for themselves and refused to pass it back to farmers," he said.

The IFA Leader also said farmers are appalled to see Tesco advertising ‘half price’ beef in the last few days.

"This unsustainable discounting puts downward pressure on beef prices and is an insult to farmers and the work they do,” he said.

Action: Members of the IFA taking part in the blockade at the Aldi Distribution Centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Healy said the IFA will continue with its action until there is a substantial price increase.

Farmers blockading the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Irish Farmers Association

