Farmers set up second block on motorway construction site

A group of farmers in Wexford, led by IFA Wexford, have set up a second blockage on the M11 construction site today.

The move comes after an initial blockade on Friday by the farmers over issues they say have arisen from the construction work.

Farmers gathered at the second blockade this morning at 10am, near Monageer, outside Enniscorthy, The protest started last Friday according to IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan, who said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.

He said there were issues with drainage, fencing and water supplies, and a number of local farmers decided to take matters into their own hands by parking trailers across a stretch of the site between Ferns and Camolin. "These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said.