Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers set up second block on motorway construction site

Farmers protest near Monageer, outside Enniscorthy on the M11 construction site.
Farmers protest near Monageer, outside Enniscorthy on the M11 construction site.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A group of farmers in Wexford, led by IFA Wexford, have set up a second blockage on the M11 construction site today.

The move comes after an initial blockade on Friday by the farmers over issues they say have arisen from the construction work.

Farmers gathered at the second blockade this morning at 10am, near Monageer, outside Enniscorthy,

The protest started last Friday according to IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan, who said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.

He said there were issues with drainage, fencing and water supplies, and a number of local farmers decided to take matters into their own hands by parking trailers across a stretch of the site between Ferns and Camolin.

"These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said.

Most of the issues, he said, concerned matters such as drainage. He said one drain which was dug to drain water away from an area was dug uphill. Construction company BAM has been contacted for a comment.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

EU Commission officials are pushing for a ban on the chemical, chlorothalonil. File photo

Commission moves step closer to ban on key tillage fungicide
Mairead McGuinness MEP.

EU Parliament votes in favour of EU/UK trade under WTO rules post-Brexit
The ministry said 546 hogs in a pig farm in Yiyang and 268 hogs in Changde were culled after infections were found. (Rui Vieira/PA)

China confirms two new African swine fever cases in central province
However, winter finishers are reported to be scaling back operations by 20-25pc this year because of the poor outlook for returns from the sector.

Beef prices harden on back of British demand
David Cuthbertson, 68, died following a fire at a farmhouse along with his five young children (Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dad and five children killed by fumes in mystery farmhouse fire, inquest hears
The farmer protest on the M11 construction site.

Farmers block motorway build amid claims of ongoing issues on local...
Stock image

3 tips to manage grass in difficult weather