Farmers say rescued dog incident in Wicklow highlights why they've banned walkers with dogs from their lands

Hannah Phelan, from Geashill, Co Offaly, with Elsa the lamb at the launch of the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Farmers have described the rescue of a dog missing for two weeks in the Wicklow mountains as an example of why farmers have banned walkers with dogs from their lands.

Eight-year-old golden retriever Neesha was found by hikers after going missing while out for a walk with family a fortnight ago.

However, the story highlighted in the media in recent days has caused anger in the farming community as it comes amid a nationwide campaign to highlight the impact of dog attacks on sheep.

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said the dog was extremely lucky to be rescued

"It's this type of irresponsible behaviour that has created problems for farmers and put their livestock under threat. It's also very unfair on the dogs.

"The owners let their dogs off the leash and one of them chased a deer. The dog then disappeared for a fortnight and was free to roam across farmland without any control," he said.

Dennehy said the authorities' failure to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible and reckless behaviour of some dog owners means the only way to protect ewes that will be lambing in the coming weeks is to stop the threat at source.

"Rather than risk the devastating consequences, farmers have no option but to refuse entry to members of the public, with dogs, to our lands to protect their animals and their livelihoods.

"A growing number of reckless dog owners have brought this on everybody else, and the inaction of authorities has forced farmers down this route," he said.

As part of the IFA nationwide campaign, farmers will be putting up signs 'No Dogs Allowed' on farm gates across the country.

"There has been a significant increase in attacks in recent months. The message simply isn't getting through. We also have reports of farmers encountering verbal abuse and intimidation when they remind dog owners of their responsibilities and the dangers of letting their pets off the leash," he said.

