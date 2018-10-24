Farmers remove blockade of motorway construction site as talks expected

The protest started last Friday according to IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan, who said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.

Today, farmers were back on site to block the free flow of work on the M11 build, citing issues they say have arisen from the construction work. However, that blockade was removed around lunchtime today, with an IFA spokesperson saying talks were expected to ensue later today between all parties.

IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.He said there were issues with drainage, fencing and water supplies, and a number of local farmers decided to take matters into their own hands by parking trailers across a stretch of the site between Ferns and Camolin.