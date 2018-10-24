Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers remove blockade of motorway construction site as talks expected

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A group of farmers in Wexford, led by IFA Wexford, who were continuing their blockade of the M11 construction site for the third day running, have removed the blockade as talks are expected later today between all parties.

The protest started last Friday according to IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan, who said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.

Today, farmers were back on site to block the free flow of work on the M11 build, citing issues they say have arisen from the construction work. However, that blockade was removed around lunchtime today, with an IFA spokesperson saying talks were expected to ensue later today between all parties.

IFA regional development officer Declan Phelan said that more than 60 farms in Co Wexford were being negatively affected by the construction work.He said there were issues with drainage, fencing and water supplies, and a number of local farmers decided to take matters into their own hands by parking trailers across a stretch of the site between Ferns and Camolin.

"These issues have been ongoing for well over a year now," he said.

Most of the issues, he said, concerned matters such as drainage. He said one drain which was dug to drain water away from an area was dug uphill. Construction company BAM has been contacted for a comment.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

'If you don't have paddocks how can you control the grass?'
Hot, dry summer weather raised fears about shrunken yields, before rain and snow in September stalled field work.Photo: Stock image

Canadian farmers race to reap wheat while sun shines, but damage done
The difference in dry matter between silage made during the summer drought and recently made autumn silages, is as high as 40pc

Why the quality of first cut silage crop could pose big issues this winter
John Coakley Snr; John Coakley, Thomas Coakley and Pat Fanning on the Old Carton Farm, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Tony Gavin

'I knew at a young age that it was all I would ever want to do'
Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland

Aryzta €800m cash call doomed to fail, claims shareholder
The proposal is part of the company's move away from peat harvesting as it moves towards decarbonisation of the fuel sector over the next decade. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Bord na Móna to cut 150 jobs as part of green business plan
There is a shortfall of lime application

Teagasc baffled by ongoing decline in lime application