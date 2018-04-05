Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 5 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers' plea to dog owners - 'The last thing farmers need is for their sheep to be killed by someone's "friendly" pet'

Myles Buchanan and Margaret Donnelly

Sheep farmers are facing an increasingly difficult lambing season with a notable increase in dog attacks in many parts of the country compared to previous years.

The Wicklow People reports that three sheep were killed on a farm in Rathdrum recently, with a further eight animals injured.

Meanwhile, an Alsatian spotted chasing sheep in Roundwood on Monday was captured. The dog's owner has since been identified and the gardaí are investigating the matter.

Chris Hill, Chairman of the Wicklow branch of the IFA, said farmers are being put under increasing pressure by loose dogs which are attacking sheep stock, with farmers already having to cope with one of the poorest springs on record.

"This is an ongoing story but unfortunately some dog owners remain careless and negligent with their pets. There is a huge onus and responsibility on pet owners and they should know where their animals are at all times," said Mr Hill.

"This has been one of the worst springs ever encountered, weather-wise. The last thing farmers need is for their sheep to be killed by someone's "friendly" pet," he said.

Three sheep were found dead in the Rathdrum area on the morning of Monday, March 26, having been attacked overnight. Another eight sheep were found with severe wounds.

"Lambing season is such an important time of the year for farmers. If they lose their lambs then they have nothing to sell. If they lose some ewes, then they are suffering a double loss," said Mr Hill.

"There can also be difficulties in birth with the sheep traumatised by the attack. Any dog attack can have very far reaching consequences for a farmer. Even if a dog is just chasing sheep, it can still have disastrous results. The ewes may mislay their young lambs in the chase and then can't find them, resulting in the lambs dying of hunger.

"This is the busiest time of the year for sheep farmers. They have already suffered because of the weather so the last thing they need is further disruption. There has definitely been an increase in dog attacks this year."

Earlier this year, a sheep farmer in Enniskerry lost 15 of his flock after they were attacked by a husky dog which managed to break free from its harness while being walked.

Over 40 lambs were lost by two neighbouring farmers after they were attacked by dogs in South Roscommon in recent weeks.

The Westmeath Independent reported that Gardai believe several dogs attacked sheep in neighbouring fields in the Kellybrook and Smithboro townlands, close to Knockcroghery.

The paper says that one farmer discovered 40 dead lambs in the field, while his neighbour found another four deceased on his farm and it's understood that a number of sheep were missing in the days after the attack.

It's thought several marauding dogs may have been involved in the horrific attack and none were found after the attack.

Meanwhile, Gardai are understood to be conducting house to house calls in the Knockcroghery area in a bid to raise awareness with householders about the need for dog control, particularly, during the busy lambing season, the paper reports.

Sgt Adrian Queeney from Roscommon Garda Station told the paper that the farmers have incurred big losses as a result of this attack running into several thousand euro, and he appealed to local dog owners to keep them under control and not to let them roam freely near farmland.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Wicklow People

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The Dublin Coroner's Court

Man died following 8ft fall through hay-barn roof in Cork - inquest
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft


Top Stories

Organic fruit and veg

Organic sector calls for more state supports
Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman, chief executive Jim Woulfe and CFO Michael Harte as the dairy giant, which is Ireland’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative, announced its annual results in Dublin. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Dairygold lays 'Brexit-proof' plans as profits jump
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Eddie Fitzpatrick of Cavan IFA welcomes lorry driver Seamus Gleeson in McMorrow's Timber yard, Dowra with fodder from Tipperary. Photo Brian Farrell

Government to help fund the import of fodder but warns ‘no simple solutions’...
Stock picture

Trade takes a positive turn as heifers hit €4.15/kg
45 red deer were culled in Killarney National Park last year.

Call for major cull as deer causing havoc - Farmers and property owners say...
Pat Bowden with four-week-old Friesian calves in the purpose-built calf housing constructed last year

Rushing calves on to solids is 'a false economy'
Live cattle exports soared 35pc last year to over 196,000 head. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Cattle exports to Turkey could be trebled claim IFA