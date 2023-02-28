Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers plan fertiliser co-op as anger rises over price disparity with other countries

Farmer anger is building as fertiliser prices remain at elevated levels. Photo: Getty Images Expand
TD Verona Murphy supports the proposal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

Close

Farmer anger is building as fertiliser prices remain at elevated levels. Photo: Getty Images

Farmer anger is building as fertiliser prices remain at elevated levels. Photo: Getty Images

TD Verona Murphy supports the proposal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

TD Verona Murphy supports the proposal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

/

Farmer anger is building as fertiliser prices remain at elevated levels. Photo: Getty Images

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A large number of farmers from across the country are planning to form a co-operative to import their own fertiliser on a not-for-profit merchant basis.

Farmers are angry that fertiliser prices have not reduced here in line with price moves in the UK and Europe.

Most Watched

Privacy