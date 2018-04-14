Farmers in the west of Ireland are paying up to €40/bale - four times the usual price, while one knackery yard has reported that animals are starving to death in 'alarming' numbers.

Farmers paying up to €40 a bale as 'alarming' number of animals starving to death

Galway Bay FM reports that the matter has been raised this week by Ballinasloe area councillors and it's understood they are writing to the Agriculture Minister in an effort to get meal vouchers for affected farmers.

Councillor Dermot Connolly says dealers from the south and south-east are now charging up to four times more than the normal rate. Meanwhile, one midlands-based knackery yard has said there has been "unprecedented" numbers of fallen animals in recent weeks, as animals are starving to death in "alarming numbers".

John Hastings, of Beechfield Products and Transport, Roscrea, told the Midland Tribute that he has seen a "dramatic increase in the last six weeks", with 200 animals a day coming to his facility on a daily basis. He said the picture is very bleak on farms around the midlands at the moment and that other knackeries are inundated with sheep.